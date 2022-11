Not Available

Originally released in 1983 "Nocturne" was remastered in 2006 and released on DVD. This captures Siouxsie And The Banshees at the height of their "goth" period. It also features Cure frontman Robert Smith on guitar. If you liked the albums "Juju", "Hyaena", and "A Kiss In The Dreamhouse" you will love this. It was filmed at Royal Albert Hall.