Siquijor: Mystic Island

"HILAKBOT," Xavier Adriano's brainchild-horror show is doing well in its afternoon slot. The show tackles tongue-in-cheek re-enactments of horror stories interspersed with interviews with the people who have knowledge or have had experienced the hauntings. Now, GBS Network wants to bring it to primetime- provided that they present an entirely new concept. Carlo takes the challenge and decides to shoot in Siquijor- an Island in the south well-known of its mysticism. But that's just the beginning of things to come. The network assigns Doreen Jimenez as the executive producer of the new show. She has reputation of developing great shows for the network. But Doreen is Carlo's former flame. They still have unresolved issues to deal with. And now, she's breathing behind her neck and has a hand in the creative decisions.