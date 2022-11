Not Available

Mehran Karemi Nasseri, who now goes by the name "Sir Alfred", has been living in the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France. For the past twelve years he has been waiting for the document that would allow him to leave. Unlike the story that has been told in the world press of a man trapped in the underground terminals of an airport, dubbed the, "strangest case in immigration history", this documentary examines the life of a man whose only aspiration is to be somebody else.