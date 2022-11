Not Available

This superb performance of three of Beethoven's compositions features renowned pianist Murray Perahia and the London Symphony Orchestra, led by legendary guest conductor Sir Georg Solti. The concert, which was held as part of the fifth anniversary celebration of London's Barbican Centre, includes the Overture to "Coriolan," op. 62; Piano Concerto no. 1 in C Major, op. 15; and Symphony no. 7 in A Major, op. 92.