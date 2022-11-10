Siraichalai

Not Available

Sirai Chaalai is a Tamil feature film directed by Priyadarshan. It is was originally shot in Malayalam as Kalapani and dubbed into Tamil. The film stars Mohanlal, Prabhu Ganesan, Vineeth, Amrish Puri and Tabu in the lead roles The film's name is derived from and based on the mode of imprisonment in British India. The film was made to mark the 50th anniversary of India's independence. The film was dubbed in Telugu as Kalaipani and in Hindi as Saza-E-Kala Pani. It was also dubbed into German, English, and Bengali.