Who can you turn to when protectors become predators? Dana Delany, Keith Carradine, and Brian Dennehy star in this moving, suspenseful drama about one woman's courageous battle to bring a rogue cop to justice. Sally Rawlings (Delany), a corporate executive with a bright future, watches her life spin out of control after a policeman, Officer Wexler (Carradine), cold-bloodedly kills her ex-husband before her very eyes. Wexler is acquitted of any wrongdoing, and Sally finds herself standing alone against a shocking police department cover-up. Thwarted at every turn by a system steeped in deceit and corruption, Sally takes the law into her own hands. Hacking into computer files, staking out Wexler and questioning witnesses, Sally will risk everything – including her own life – to expose the truth.
