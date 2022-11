Not Available

A neoclassical, sci-fi, fairytale satire set in the 23rd century after cosmetics and modeling have been outlawed by a fascist, government regime called The Men's Plainness Advocacy. A small, feminine group of underground Beauty Renegades fights back, led by a fearless and epic amazon. Politics becomes even cattier, when the amazon falls in love with a runaway Princess who is promised to marry a tyrranical Congressman.