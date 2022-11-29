Not Available

Sirius Lee, The Problematic Time Transplant is a micro web series. Season one consists of 10 episodes with an average length of 4 minutes per episode. This is a comedic sci-fi web series with a musical twist. When Sirius Lee isn’t mastering quantum teleportation, he can be found busting bad guys, or spitting hot bars with wholesome messages! But, his old school ways won’t save him when he’s transplanted to modern-day Oakland, CA in the year 2020. He’ll have to contend with sky-high rent prices, legalized refer, and his estranged 45-year-old son Junior as he fights tirelessly to get back to 1980. Sirius Lee tries his best to adapt to his new surroundings and learns some valuable lessons about nutrition, toxic masculinity, and the health benefits of cannabis along the way. He’ll also rekindle his relationship with Junior and encounter some new and old friends that will help him get back to his time.