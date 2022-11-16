Not Available

Siriyskaya sonata

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

North Film Company

In the center of the story is the story of two people. He is the conductor of the famous symphony orchestra, giving a concert at a Russian military base. She is a journalist who came to make a report from the scene. From the first minutes of meeting them, feelings flare up, but their first romantic evening in a distant foreign country becomes the only one and completely changes their life. The hotel is captured by terrorists. For the main characters begins a real hunt. The only hope for salvation is the ex-husband of a journalist. Only now, the recently separated spouses have a tough and insoluble conflict. Now the fate of the heroes is in the hands of the one who always dreamed of revenge.

Cast

