Siriyskaya sonata

In the center of the story is the story of two people. He is the conductor of the famous symphony orchestra, giving a concert at a Russian military base. She is a journalist who came to make a report from the scene. From the first minutes of meeting them, feelings flare up, but their first romantic evening in a distant foreign country becomes the only one and completely changes their life. The hotel is captured by terrorists. For the main characters begins a real hunt. The only hope for salvation is the ex-husband of a journalist. Only now, the recently separated spouses have a tough and insoluble conflict. Now the fate of the heroes is in the hands of the one who always dreamed of revenge.