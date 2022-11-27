Sisli Hatıralar

Not Available

The movie tells about the experiences of three men who are in love with the same woman. Businessman Atıf and his partner Timur are in love with the famous actress Dürrin Arbel. Two friends fight all the time to get Dürrin. However, Dürrin does not show interest in either Attribution or Timur. One day Atıf introduces his friend Hakan, who is a musician, to Dürrin. Dürrin and Hakan fall in love with each other. After a while, Atıf learns the relationship between Hakan and Dürrin. He tries to get rid of Timur before he can get Dürrin. Later, Timur will try to separate Hakan and Dürrin.