Not Available

Sista ringen

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Film AB Tiden och Vi

Eric and Clarence are friends from the same class in school - but from different social classes. Eric comes from the working class, Clarence from the upper class. Eric regards his studies as a way of getting somewhere, while Clarence is only interested in the drawing lessons. There are only a few months left until graduation. Clarence behaves very provocatively against the art teacher 'Sjasen'. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.

Cast

Helge HagermanPrincipal
Gösta CederlundReligion teacher
Marianne AminoffMaria Valberg
Märta DorffEva Svensson
Tord StålPE teacher
Karl Erik FlensShop owner

View Full Cast >

Images