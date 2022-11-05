Sista ringen

Eric and Clarence are friends from the same class in school - but from different social classes. Eric comes from the working class, Clarence from the upper class. Eric regards his studies as a way of getting somewhere, while Clarence is only interested in the drawing lessons. There are only a few months left until graduation. Clarence behaves very provocatively against the art teacher 'Sjasen'. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.
|Helge Hagerman
|Principal
|Gösta Cederlund
|Religion teacher
|Marianne Aminoff
|Maria Valberg
|Märta Dorff
|Eva Svensson
|Tord Stål
|PE teacher
|Karl Erik Flens
|Shop owner
