Narrated by the character Mari (SistaGod herself), this film chronicles her transition from a girl who cheats death to a harbinger of death itself. Born to a white American soldier and a black Trinidadian woman, she is exposed to death at an early age, being conceived and growing up near a cemetery, and miraculously surviving after accidentally ingesting poison. At age eighteen, she dreams a premonition of the future, after which she realizes that she is the "Messiah". Her presence on Earth will herald an event known as the "Apocalypso" - the end of humanity.