Lanalee's life looks rosy until her estranged sister, Blue, appears. Blackmailed by her disturbed sibling, Lanalee is suddenly fighting to protect a terrifying secret. Blue and Lanalee hide a dark past from their men # a fiancé and a lover # as a rollercoaster journey to their childhood home challenges their relationships. Painful memories resonate from an abandoned farmhouse, and their boyfriends are seared by a war they don't understand.