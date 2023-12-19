Not Available

Sister Death

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Paco Plaza

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Apaches Entertainment

In post-war Spain, Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.

Cast

Aria BedmarSister Narcisa
Almudena AmorSister Socorro
Maru ValdivielsoSister Julia
Luisa Merelas
Consuelo Trujillo

