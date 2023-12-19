Sister Death

In post-war Spain, Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.
|Aria Bedmar
|Sister Narcisa
|Almudena Amor
|Sister Socorro
|Maru Valdivielso
|Sister Julia
|Luisa Merelas
|Consuelo Trujillo
