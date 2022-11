Not Available

Liam is set to wed a younger French girl in the Hamptons. His sister Audrey and her husband Ethan drive to attend the wedding yet Audrey's motives are likely to stop the wedding. Audrey and Clemence do not get along, a perfect gorgeous french woman reminds herself of how imperfect her own life is. Feelings of jealousy due to her own lost opportunities, uncertainty of herself and her 40 years of lifetime choices could explode and scorch her new sister-in-law.