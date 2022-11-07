Sister, Soldier

Not Available

In this documentary the viewer meets eighteen-year-old Chamoetal Zeidler, who starts her two years of mandatory military service in the Spokesperson’s Unit of the Israeli Army (IDF). With an Israeli father and a Dutch mother, growing up in Israel and in the Netherlands, going to the army wasn’t the obvious choice for Chamoetal. In the course of the film we learn how Chamoetal experiences her time in the army and how she transforms from a teenager into a grown-up soldier, who must justify all IDF actions.