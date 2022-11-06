Not Available

Sister Street Fighter: Hanging by a Thread

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Company

This time Koryu heads to Yokohama in search of a woman named Birei, kidnapped by diamond smugglers who move their hot rocks by surgically implanting them into the nubile buttocks of Chinese prostitutes (!). Koryu's older sister, Bykakuran (Tamayo Mitsukawa), working as a jewelry designer, is secretly if unhappily involved with the gangsters.

Cast

Tamayo MitsukawaLi Bai-Lan (Li Hakuran)
Michiyo BandôKotoe Fujita
Hisayo TanakaOh Birei
Hideo MurotaKazushige Osone (as Hideo Shimada)
Kôji FujiyamaGoro Kuroki
Kôji HioKiyoshi Nezu

