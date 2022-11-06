Sister Street Fighter: Hanging by a Thread

This time Koryu heads to Yokohama in search of a woman named Birei, kidnapped by diamond smugglers who move their hot rocks by surgically implanting them into the nubile buttocks of Chinese prostitutes (!). Koryu's older sister, Bykakuran (Tamayo Mitsukawa), working as a jewelry designer, is secretly if unhappily involved with the gangsters.
|Tamayo Mitsukawa
|Li Bai-Lan (Li Hakuran)
|Michiyo Bandô
|Kotoe Fujita
|Hisayo Tanaka
|Oh Birei
|Hideo Murota
|Kazushige Osone (as Hideo Shimada)
|Kôji Fujiyama
|Goro Kuroki
|Kôji Hio
|Kiyoshi Nezu
View Full Cast >