Sister Wives XXX: A Porn Parody

Not Available

"Sister Wives" follows the exploits of Kody, a polygamist living in Utah with three wives, 12 kids, a new baby and a new wife! Wives Meri, Janelle, Christine may welcome the newer, hotter, younger Robyn...but they're going to make it easy on her. As the wedding draws near, Kody has to juggle his upcoming nuptials and the birth of his new baby daughter, plus a wedding anniversary, a pair of sexually voracious kids, and a cake testing gone awry, all the while satisfying the rapacious sexual needs of his horny, crazed sister wives. Being a polygamist may not be the simple life, but the affable if somewhat dopey Kody always manages. Now if we only figure out what he does for a living...