Sisterhood of the Meadow

Kyra (9) and her sisters Margot (12) and Janna (5) return to their grandma’s farm for the summer. Kyra looks forward to spending lots of time with her older sister Margot, catching frogs and playing silly games in the mysterious woods, like they always do. But this year turns out to be different. Margot starts distancing herself from her younger sisters, and Kyra soon discovers why: mythical creatures of the mist, called ‘White Wenches’, are luring Margot into the woods to transform her into one of them; a young woman.