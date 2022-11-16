Not Available

The first feature by editor Catherine Legault, SISTERS: DREAM & VARIATIONS invites us to discover the creative and personal worlds of two distinctive Montreal artists. Tyr and Jasa have Icelandic roots, and they’ve always been artists at heart. Having become a musician and an interdisciplinary artist respectively, they have developed artistic practices that draw on their colourful imaginations and family roots, including the use of audio recordings of their Icelandic great-grandmother. In a symbiotic relationship with its protagonists’ creativity, the film includes animations and performances in order to do justice to Tyr and Jasa’s artistic approach and particular identity, deftly combining reality and dreams.