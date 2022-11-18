Sister's Keeper

Not Available

Military-trained hitman, Jacob Tate (Kent Faulcon), has been sent by his handler (Eric Roberts) to a small Southern town with orders to eliminate a beautiful English teacher, Diane Shaw (Denise Boutte). When Diane mistakes Jacob for her long-lost brother, he uses the guise to find the perfect moment to kill her, but soon finds himself drawn into her frank and colorful family. Now this professional assassin is left to choose between executing what should be an easy murder-for-hire and trying to solve the mystery of who would want the innocent Diane dead.