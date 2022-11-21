Not Available

The peaceful order of the Sisters of No Mercy are forced to avenge the murder of one of their own when an evil priest and his co-hort 'Saint' Theresa use the order as a cover for drugs and prostitution. Sisters of No Mercy spoofs nunsploitation movies while melding movie making techniques with modern socio-political overtones and Internet found footage to create a viewing experience of meta-awareness. Sisters of No Mercy chronicles our madcap adventures as we try and nurture and develop the community needed to sustain our independent theatres and video stores here in Chicago. It's also an introduction to a little-known sub-genre of exploitation cinema called Nunsploitation. Sex! Violence! Nuns!