Sisters of War

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pericles Films

Sisters of War is a World War II memoir that re-creates events in New Britain during the Japanese invasion and occupation. It is a story about the Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, especially Sister Berenice Twohill and her working friendship with nursing sister, Lorna Whyte. The Australians pulled out of the mission in Vunapope outside Rabaul, leaving the nurses and wounded who took refuge there. They were captured and about to be executed when Bishop Leo Scharmach MSC bluffed the Japanese by saying that he was the representative of Hitler and his people could not be executed.

Cast

Claire van der BoomSister Berenice Twohill
Sarah SnookLorna Whyte
Susie PorterKay Parker
Gerald LepkowskiBishop Leo Scharmach
Anna VolskaSister Cordula
Khan ChittendenLen

