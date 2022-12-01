Not Available

A man living on a remote rocky island where only stone and ocean surrounds him, seems to do some meaningful task. He is carrying stones, sometimes burying them and sleeping on them. He continues doing the same tasks, never revealing to the viewer the reason of his work. “Sisyphus Condition” refers to Ancient Greek mythological hero Sisyphus who was punished for his self-aggrandizing craftiness and deceitfulness by being forced to roll an immense boulder up a hill, only to watch it come back to hit him, repeating this action for eternity.