A four-year-old Ram is left in a monastery by a person named Anand Mohan and is promised that Sita will come to take care of him. He makes Ram promise that he too, will take care of Sita in return. However, after 20 years of waiting, when Sita finally meets Ram, she is far from good intentions towards Ram and is only after the 5000 crore estate. The plot revolves around the final fate of Ram and Sita in light of these discoveries.