The ancient Hindu legend of Sita and her twin sons comes to life in this animated collection. From family strife to kidnappings and epic battles, these colorful retellings depict the most exciting triumphs and struggles of brave Sita, Luv and Kush. All the drama of the Hindu legend comes through as Sita is cast out by Lord Ram (her sons' father) and single-handedly raises Luv and Kush to become brave warriors able to defeat an entire army.