Not Available

SITCOM SENSATIONS collection revisits three of television's most beloved series: RETURN TO FANTASY ISLAND (1977) is a full-length movie version of the magical drama that featured a weekly roster of guests visiting the titular isle to pursue their most-cherished fantasies; RESCUE FROM GILLIGAN'S ISLAND (1978) is a made-for-TV movie sequel that found Gilligan, Skipper, and the rest of the castaways finally being rescued 15 years after shipwrecking on a deserted island; and BEVERLY HILLBILLIES (1962) presents four original episodes of the quintessential fish-out-of-water sitcom.