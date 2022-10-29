Sith Wat Wing Na Tang

Not Available

Jam has been raised by the monks at a temple. He's in love with a girl but her mother doesn't think so highly of him because he's just a temple assistant. In order to allow her daughter to marry, he must get her some peculiar items from Thai folklore ghosts; the claws of phi pob, the intestines of phi krasue, the pestle of phi krathang, the eyes of phi pret, the fangs of a vampire, the head of headless ghost, and the placenta from the ghost of a pregnant woman. Jam is determined to find these impossible items for the love of his girl.