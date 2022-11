Not Available

María, a humble woman from the Pehuenche ethnic group, is standing on the shore of a large dam in the south of Chile. She asks herself if she will be able to recover the remains of the cemetery of her community, which is now sunk 80 meters deep in the water because of the neglect of the dam owners. If she is not allowed to withdraw the remains of her ancestors, she will fight to empty the artificial lake and recover them.