Sitka and Juneau: 'A Tale of Two Cities'

Sitka, established just over a century ago, was the capital of what was then called New Russia, but what is now better known as Alaska. Many remnants of Russian culture and rule remain, which is interspersed with more western and native influences. Today, it is the oldest town in this region of Alaska with approximately 1,700 residents, most of who depend upon the fishing industry for their livelihood. In contrast to Sitka is the city of Juneau, which no more than half century ago was only a gold miners' camp, but which is now a small metropolis of 6,000 inhabitants - which is similar in feel to any like sized town in the continuous United States - and the new capital of Alaska. The Alaska Juneau mine is still an important business in the area. Because of the lack of roads connecting Juneau to the rest of the state, and the fact that the roads that are there are largely closed in the winter, air service in and out of Juneau Airport is important for the viability of the region.