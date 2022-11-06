Sitting Bull at the Spirit Lake Massacre

1927

There really was a Spirit Lake Massacre in which 40-50 settlers were killed by a branch of the Sioux tribe. However, it was NOT the branch from which Sitting Bull originated and the leader was a guy named Inkpaduta. But "Inkpaduta at the Spirit Lake Massacre" doesn't have such a nice ring to it, so the folks changed this and many other details. Four women, not two, were kidnapped--and two of them were then killed.