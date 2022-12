Not Available

Digitally animated, amorphous other-than-human narrators are set against backdrops of water, forests, beaches and skies. Interrupted and overlaid with birdsong, pneumatic drills, fluorescent lights and a Carpenters song, these ‘spirits of place’ appropriate Timothy Morton lectures in an unstable, intense and often absurdly hilarious exploration of the nature of being alive. ‘Therefore, blah blah blah blah blah.’