Sivapuramis a fairy tale, the story begins with Ananth (Prithvi Raj) who comes from the US to a remote village in Kerala known as Sivapuram. Apparently, he is here to fulfill the wish of his mother (Revathi Menon) and light the lamps in the Siva temple that is situated in his ancestral home. But then, there is trouble in the form of the evil black magician Digambara (Manoj K Jayan) who does not want that. The only person who can control Digambara is Chemban (Kalabhavan Mani) who is an expert martial artist but then he is made by blind by the magician. Also, he uses Chemban's sister Bhama (Riya Sen) for his long standing mission. That is to get the Nagamanikyam which will make him the most powerful person. However, Ananth and his girlfriend Bhadra (Kavya Madhavan) fall as obstacle to Digambara and who gets to be the winner forms the rest of the story.