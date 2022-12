Not Available

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum (English: Sivaranjini and a few more women) is an upcoming Indian Tamil anthology film directed by Vasanth. The film contains three female-centric short stories written by writers Jeyamohan, S. Ramakrishnan and Ashoka Mithran. The film features Padmapriya, Parvathy and Pooja Kumar in the lead roles, while Karunakaran plays a supporting role. Featuring music composed by Sudha Raghunathan, the film began production in early 2015.