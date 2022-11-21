Not Available

Sivi is a 2007 Tamil horror film directed by K. R. Senthil Nathan and starring Yogi, Jayashri Rao and Anuja Iyer, directed by K. R. Senthil Nathan. A remake of the 2004 Thai-thriller, Shutter, Sivi opened in September 2007 to positive reviews. t begins when Krishna (Yogi) a young photographer and his girlfriend Sona (Jayashri Rao) accidentally run down a young woman on their drive home after a night's party on a deserted stretch of East Coast Road, near Chennai. They decide to leave the dead body and drive away. Later Krishna discovers something strange when he finds a mysterious shadow that appears on the pictures he takes with his camera. Ever since the accident, Krishna has been experiencing shoulder and neck pains.