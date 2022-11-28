Six Apartments

Not Available

Yet while it may appear that nothing is happening here, the apartment building and its inhabitants’ bodies are aging, giving way to bacteria, larva, and finally transformation. Televisions and radios tell them about the destruction of the planet but it does not seem to affect their lives. Everything is in a state of resolute conversion. Immense drama does exist: chaos overcomes order and rot supersedes life. The residents’ lives are moving slowly towards death following the deliberate and methodical rhythms of their uniform days. This continuous erosion of bodies, buildings, and the planet, reveals the ever-active potential of death and its material processes.