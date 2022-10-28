Not Available

Six Bend Trap

  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Europe's richest greyhound race takes place at Peterborough's Fengate Stadium. However, trainers and owners will not find this six-bend contest listed in any racing calendar as it is the dramatic final scenes of the new feature film, Six Bend Trap, already being dubbed a 'cult classic', with the final scenes actually shot at Peterborough Stadium. Billed as a cross between The Full Monty and Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, the gritty drama stars former East End gangster Dave Courtney.

Cast

Dave CourtneyGordy Metcalf
Peter BonnerBuffalo Phil
Gregg LoweThe Groom
Martin OwenDanny
Lisa RileyMary Myfani
Ian EdwardsMark 'Rusty' Knutts

View Full Cast >

Images