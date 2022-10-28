Not Available

Europe's richest greyhound race takes place at Peterborough's Fengate Stadium. However, trainers and owners will not find this six-bend contest listed in any racing calendar as it is the dramatic final scenes of the new feature film, Six Bend Trap, already being dubbed a 'cult classic', with the final scenes actually shot at Peterborough Stadium. Billed as a cross between The Full Monty and Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, the gritty drama stars former East End gangster Dave Courtney.