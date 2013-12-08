2013

Six by Sondheim

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 8th, 2013

Studio

SD Entertainment

Directed by Tony Award-winner and frequent Sondheim collaborator James Lapine, SIX BY SONDHEIM is a highly personal profile of a great American artist as revealed through the creation and performance of six of his iconic songs. Told primarily in Sondheim’s own words, this feature documentary weaves together dozens of interviews with the composer, rarely seen archival material spanning more than half a century (including newly discovered footage of Ethel Merman performing “Gypsy”) and re-stagings of three songs produced especially for the film.

Cast

Audra McDonaldHerself
Darren CrissFrank
Jeremy JordanCharley
America FerreraMary / Herself
Stephen SondheimHimself / Joe
Jarvis CockerCrooner

View Full Cast >

Images