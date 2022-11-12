Not Available

Sordid Lives creator Del Shores’ new film of his one-man show, directed by Emerson Collins, proves once and for all that he is not a writer, he’s a self-proclaimed thief! In Six Characters In Search Of A Play, riffing on Pirandello’s classic title, Shores brings to life six one-of-a-kind characters he has met in real life that haven’t quite made it into one of his plays, films or TV shows. The audience will hear the truth behind how he collected these eccentrics and their stories as he portrays his hilarious, off-the-rails encounters with them. The audience will meet Yvonne, the anti-vegetarian Dallas waitress; Sarah, a Trump-hating elderly actress with an inhaler in one hand and a cigarette in the other; Jimmy Ray, the evolving, Magic Mike-loving latent Georgia redneck; Loraine, the once-brilliant drama teacher who has lost her damn mind and is now obsessed with porn; Marsha, the monkey-hating lesbian with COPD; and Aunt Bobby Sue, the racist Republican with a heart of gold.