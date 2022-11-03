Six Days in Roswell

Not Available

A feature film docu-comedy about UFOs, Aliens, Sightings, Abductions, Other Worldly Visitors, Extra Terrestrials, UFO Researchers, Government Cover-ups, Close Encounters, Flying Saucers, Alien Spacecraft, an Impact Site, Alien Bodies, an Alien Autopsy, the 509th Bomb Group, Atomic Bomb Testing, The Trinity Site, the White Sands Missile Test Range, Los Alamos, the crash of 1947 at Roswell, New Mexico, U.S.A. which became known as the Roswell Incident, and the people of the town of Roswell who now commemorate the UFO crash every july 4th weekend at the Roswell UFO Encounter celebration.