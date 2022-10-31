Six Ed Sullivan Shows Starring 'The Rolling Stones'

Not Available

The Rolling Stones appeared six times on "Ed Sullivan" between 1964 and 1969. Their first appearance, Oct. 25, 1964, featured a performance of "Time Is On My Side." They returned May 2, 1965 to perform "The Last Time," "Little Red Rooster," "Everybody Needs Somebody To Love" and, over the end credits, "2120 South Michigan Avenue." Later performances, presented in color, came on Feb. 13, 1966 ("(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "As Tears Go By," "19th Nervous Breakdown"); Sept. 11,1966 ("Paint It, Black," "Lady Jane," "Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadows?") and Jan. 15, 1967, the final "Sullivan" appearance with founding member Brian Jones ("Ruby Tuesday" and the reworded "Let's Spend The Night Together" that became "Let's Spend Some Time Together"). The Nov. 23, 1969 appearance -- with guitarist Mick Taylor -- featured the songs "Gimme Shelter," "Love In Vain" and "Honky Tonk Woman." The Oct. 4 release features the 1965, '66 and '67 shows.)