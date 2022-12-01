Six Feet Under - Double Dead

Not Available

This disc captures metal band Six Feet Under in a 2002 concert. The DVD offers a standard full-frame transfer. The English soundtrack is rendered in Dolby Digital Stereo. There are neither subtitles nor closed-captions on this release. Supplemental materials include a photo gallery and a discography. Songs performed include "The Day the Dead Walked," "The Enemy Inside," "Torn to the Bone," and almost a dozen others. A bonus CD contains five additional songs. This is a great disc for fans of the band or the music they play.