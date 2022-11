Not Available

Following death-metal band Six Feet Under on their 1999-2000 tour in support of their album "Maximum Violence," this video captures the boys thundering through songs such as "Beneath a Black Sky," "Torture Killer" and "Human Target." The quartet also performs "Shortcut to Hell," "Revenge of the Zombie," "Feasting on the Blood of the Insane" and more. Behind-the-scenes footage offers a glimpse into the group's life on the road.