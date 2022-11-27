Six Gun Savior

Not Available

When Lane McCrae confronts the outlaw that murdered his family, the battle leaves him fatally wounded. He is visited by the Devil, who offers him a deal that would save the lives of both he and his brother, but instead makes him a bounty hunter for Hell replacing his predecessor. When Zathera, the embodiment of death, walks the earth, it's up to Lane, Hawk and their team, to stop her before she wipes out humanity. They are not the only ones hunting Zathera though - there are others who want to reach Zathera first, for plans of their own!