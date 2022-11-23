Six Lovers

Not Available

Nathan is convinced his partner Lucia is cheating on him; Lucia is having an affair with Lorenzo, a man half her age; Lorenzo is sleeping with his friend, Tom; Tom is kicked out of home and seduces Walter to get free shelter; Walter is no longer in love with Marilyn; Marilyn cannot accept rejection. Six interconnected people are interviewed about their most intimate secrets and opinions of love, for a university research project. Everything is recorded on camera. Suspicion about the research’s underlying intentions for the recordings is aroused when Marilyn kills herself and Lucia becomes pregnant to Lorenzo With the recordings acting as a catalyst, the lovers question whether the information they first gave freely is now controlling them.