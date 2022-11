Not Available

Seven volunteer English teachers from Australia gradually confront the colonial implications of their work in rural Thailand. Over the course of six months, they contend with their inexperience as teachers, the omnipresence of Westernisation, and the ambiguity of their purpose. Directed by one of the volunteers, 'Six Months to Salvation' is a self-reflexive documentary about language, landscape and idealism lost. u16.co/6m2s