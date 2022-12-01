Not Available

Six Pieces in Stargazer Album

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

As its title suggests, this experimental short comprises six apparently unrelated segments that are nevertheless connected by a shared vision. A hypnotic nighttime travelling shot, filmed on a train heading toward a brightly lit city, introduces a collage alternating between shots of natural scenes and melancholy self-portraits. Displaying abdominal scars, partially concealed by a bride’s veil, the protagonist is an enigmatic and disturbed figure with multiple identities. Echoing these preoccupations, the image itself is subdivided into multiple panes, each one bearing a multiplicity of possible meanings. With an impressive sense of plasticity, this film marks the arrival of a unique, self-assured voice. (Bruno Dequen)

Cast

Images