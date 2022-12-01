Six Pieces in Stargazer Album

Not Available

As its title suggests, this experimental short comprises six apparently unrelated segments that are nevertheless connected by a shared vision. A hypnotic nighttime travelling shot, filmed on a train heading toward a brightly lit city, introduces a collage alternating between shots of natural scenes and melancholy self-portraits. Displaying abdominal scars, partially concealed by a bride’s veil, the protagonist is an enigmatic and disturbed figure with multiple identities. Echoing these preoccupations, the image itself is subdivided into multiple panes, each one bearing a multiplicity of possible meanings. With an impressive sense of plasticity, this film marks the arrival of a unique, self-assured voice. (Bruno Dequen)