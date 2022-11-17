Six portraits XL : 3 Philippe et Bernard

Not Available

Philippe : An actress, a member of the Académie française, a boxer, an actor... Philippe, an all-round athlete of the televised interview, prepares to interview them one after the other. Half an hour each, without deletions, in a single afternoon. He takes some pills to calm himself down. He expects the marathon to be tough. Bernard : With improvised lighting on the stage of a small theater in Beauvais, Bernard, an actor, performs for the first time a play that he wrote and in which he's the only actor. He moves the spectators, but can't yet imagine where this performance will lead.