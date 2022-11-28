Six Sense: Women in Sight

Not Available

Yeong-jun experienced what death feels like... One day, he heard someone talking on the phone next door... and got confused. Without knowing, he passes through a wall and enters Soo-ae's room. He was amazed and startled... he was invisible in Soo-ae's eyes. Yeong-jun who is back in his room... concentrates on his thoughts, thinks and focuses on his dreams... He realizes that he can move to his desired place and he can read other people's thoughts... He finds out that he has the power to start reading women's psyche and innermost thoughts, and begins to meet them...