Not Available

The story of the South Bronx in the 70’s and 80’s is one that is too often told by outsiders looking in, sensationalizing and distorting the reality. It’s a story that is rarely heard from those who were there, from those who lived it. The "Seis del Sur", Joe Conzo, Ricky Flores, Ángel Franco, David González, Francisco Reyes and Edwin Pagán, are 6 Puerto Rican photographers who documented the South Bronx from within.